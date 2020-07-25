Image copyright Google Image caption South Tyneside Council said it was only right to create a lasting tribute

Plans for a memorial to those killed by the coronavirus are being put forward by a council.

South Tyneside Council is also considering giving key workers in "essential services" the freedom of the borough as a thank-you for their work.

According to latest figures, 325 people have died from the virus across the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust area.

The "shape and form" of any memorial would be decided after consultation.

"Every single death is an absolute tragedy for the families and friends of those who have been affected and indeed for the whole borough," Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said.

The freedom of the borough honour is expected to be approved at a future full council meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

