Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Gary Haswell's spit landed on the officer's trousers and a hospital room door that had to be deep cleaned afterwards

A man who spat in a police officer's face has been jailed.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Alexandra Street, Pelton, County Durham, and found Gary Haswell in need of hospital treatment.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital where he spat at one officer and threatened to head-butt another.

Appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court, Haswell of George Street, Chester-le-Street, admitted assault and was jailed for 32 weeks.

The hearing was told his spit landed on the officer's trousers and a hospital room door which had to be deep cleaned after the assault on 22 July.

Det Cons Mal Ord, of Durham Constabulary, said: "Officers should never have to face abuse or assaults while simply doing their job."