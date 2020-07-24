Image copyright Newcastle City Council Image caption Plans included a two-storey bar surrounding Grey's Monument

Newcastle's city centre celebrations are to be cut back this Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festive market stalls, rides, and bars that sprung up around Grey's Monument and Northumberland Street last year will not be back until 2021.

The council said it wanted to avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 but hoped that some form of smaller street market with local traders would still be possible.

Christmas lights and the Fenwick window display are still expected to go ahead.

In 2019 Mellors Group took over the running of Newcastle's Christmas market, with food stalls and fairground rides along the length of Blackett Street and Northumberland Street, despite criticism about outside competition from local businesses.

'Something appropriate'

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mellors' plans for this year had included a huge two-storey bar that would have completely surrounded Grey's Monument, but that will not be happening now.

The council pledged that the city centre will still have a festive feel this winter and said plans would be drawn up in the coming weeks to find "something appropriate" as an alternative to the huge markets.

Councillor Ged Bell, cabinet member for employment and culture, said: "Christmas is very much in our thinking as we plan for the months ahead and this will play a key role in the sustainable recovery of these businesses, our city and the wider region.

"I very much look forward to seeing the plans for this year's Christmas experience take shape."

