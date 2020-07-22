Image copyright Kielder Observatory Image caption Kielder Observatory wants to install a 5m-wide radio telescope

Kielder Observatory has submitted plans for a new radio telescope which will allow people to use it remotely.

The observatory, based in Kielder Water and Forest Park in Northumberland, wants to install the 5m-wide telescope.

CEO Catherine Johns said it would allow Kielder to contribute to "worldwide scientific research".

Plans have been submitted to Northumberland County Council's planning department.

A radio telescope scans the sky for radio waves from space and, unlike optical telescopes, is not weather dependant.

It can also be remotely observed and controlled at any time.

Ms Johns said: "This investment would make a dramatic difference to our astronomy offer, especially now when people are understandably reluctant to travel, as it would mean you can access the observatory remotely.

"A school child in Sunderland or Darlington, for example, would be able to experience Kielder without setting foot here."

Image copyright Kielder Observatory Image caption Kielder Observatory attracts about 20,000 visitors a year and is a designated dark sky area

The acquisition and installation of the telescope would be mostly funded by the Tanlaw Foundation, a charity run by Lord Tanlaw which supports education.

Kevin May, forest management director for North England Forest District, said: "We believe this telescope will be unique in the forests we care for."

Kielder observatory is one of two in England to be protected by a dark sky designation to protect its readings from light pollution.

It attracts about 20,000 visitors a year.

