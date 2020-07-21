Image copyright Ashington AFC Image caption Jack Charlton was "incredibly proud" of Ashington, his son said

The funeral of football great Jack Charlton will take place later with hundreds expected to line the streets of his hometown.

Former Republic of Ireland boss Charlton, who won the World Cup playing for England, died on 10 July aged 85.

He was born in Ashington, Northumberland, and often returned to the former mining town.

His son Jack urged residents there to give his father a good send-off but to maintain social distancing.

Coronavirus restrictions mean only 20 relatives are expected to attend a private service at a crematorium in Newcastle.

The former Leeds United defender, who was part of England's 1966 World Cup winning side, had been diagnosed with lymphoma in recent years.

"Many will know now that, as a family, we wanted to give local people the opportunity to say goodbye to Jack, and pay their respects before he's laid to rest," his son said.

"Jack was incredibly proud of his hometown, which is why we made the decision to take the funeral cortege around Ashington.

"We're really conscious though that coronavirus is still here, so we ask anyone coming to try, wherever possible, to stay two metres apart from others and wear a face covering or mask."

Image copyright Staff/Mirrorpix via Getty Images Image caption Bobby and Jack Charlton leave their mother's house in Ashington for a civic reception after the World Cup win in 1966

The funeral procession will leave the Charlton family home in Dalton, Northumberland, at 09:00 BST.

It will be met by a police escort in Ashington before going along Newbiggin Road into the town centre.

It will also stop outside Hirst Welfare Centre, where Charlton played football as a child.

The cortege will then travel to the Newcastle crematorium for the private service.