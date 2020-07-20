A man has died in a collision between the car he was in and a parked van, police have said.

Ethan Waller, 22 and from Consett, died at the scene near Burnhope, about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

Mr Walker was a front seat passenger in a Dacia Sandero that struck the Iveco Daily van on Langley Lane, Durham Police said.

The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries, a force spokeswoman said.

She said it was believed the car was travelling towards Fair View when it hit the van.

Police are appealing for information or dash cam footage.

