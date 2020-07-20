Jack Charlton's life celebrated with postmark

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jack Charlton won the World Cup with England and managed Ireland at two of the global tournaments

The life of World Cup winner Jack Charlton is being celebrated with a special postmark.

The former Leeds United defender, who was part of England's 1966 World Cup winning side, died on 10 July aged 85.

Royal Mail and Irish postal service An Post have collaborated for the first time to create a postmark on all stamped mail until 9 August.

They said it was to mark his contribution to both nations, having managed Ireland at two World Cups.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The postmark will be added to all stamped mail in England and Wales until 9 August

Stuart Simpson, chief executive at Royal Mail, said Charlton, who came from Ashington in Northumberland, was a "football hero" in both countries.

David McRedmond, chief executive at An Post, said: "Jack was the greatest example of a culture shared across these islands: that a proud Leeds player, a tall English football hero could become an Irish legend.

"That's why it is so fitting that he should be the subject of the first joint postmark between An Post and the Royal Mail."

In a statement, his family said he had led an "extraordinary life", and remembered him as a "thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.