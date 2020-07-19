Image caption There is concern that illegal metal detectoring could damage the Roman monument

Communities near Hadrian's Wall have been urged to keep an eye out for illegal metal detectorists.

It follows reports of the activity and thefts from the Roman monument in the area close to the Military Road in Northumberland.

People have been asked to tell police if they spot anything suspicious.

Following one such report, a 44-year-old man was recently arrested on suspicion of theft and later released pending investigation.

'Threat to heritage'

Sgt Ian Pattison said: "We have been working with Historic England and Northumberland National Park Authority over the past few years and recently they have seen an increase of illegal metal detecting of ancient monuments."

He urged people to report anything suspicious including taking " vehicle registrations, descriptions and any photos or videos if safe to do so".

Don O'Meara from Historic England, said: "The theft of archaeological material poses one of the biggest threats to our shared heritage.

"As well as damaging protected archaeological monuments and being theft from the landowner, it robs us all of the understanding of our past that these finds could bring."