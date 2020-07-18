Jack Charlton's hometown campaigns for statue

Image copyright Ashington AFC Image caption Jack Charlton "never forgot his Ashington roots"

A campaign for a memorial to football legend Jack Charlton is under way in a former Northumberland pit village.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, had been diagnosed with lymphoma and died on 10 July aged 85.

He was born and brought up in Ashington and was a frequent visitor, who always took time to meet and talk to locals.

There is a statue of him at Cork Airport but none in Ashington, and fundraising is under way.

Liam Lavery, deputy leader of Ashington Town Council, and one of those organising the campaign, said: "Jack loved Ashington, he absolutely loved it.

"I've met him a few times, he just used to wander up and down the high street talking to everyone as if you were his best friend. Typical Ashington, a lovely bloke."

Image copyright Staff/Mirrorpix via Getty Images Image caption Bobby and Jack Charlton leave their mother's house in Ashington, to go to a civic reception after the World Cup win on 18 August 1966

A GoFundMe page reads: "Jack Charlton brought joy to millions of people across Britain and Ireland through football, but his influence transcended the sport.

"In life, he was a towering monument to the values that bind our communities - and his passing deserves that legacy to be carried on for future generations.

"It is only fitting that he is remembered with a statue in his home town of Ashington."

His funeral takes place on Tuesday and the cortege will pass through the town, allowing local people to pay their respects.