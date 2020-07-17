Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Durham County Council said the new business park would create at least 4,000 jobs

Plans for a business park in Durham, creating at least 4,000 jobs, have been submitted.

Durham County Council wants to build the park, currently named Plot C, on the current site of County Hall and neighbouring land.

Councillors have previously agreed to move to new headquarters in the city centre.

Should planning permission be granted, work on the park would begin in 2021.

The business park, as depicted in this artist's impression, would be built on the current site of County Hall in Durham

Simon Henig, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said: "We are looking to provide a modern central business location, in a mature parkland setting, within walking distance of the mainline train station and city centre."

Plot C is proposed to provide up to 38,468sqm of floorspace divided into six plots consisting of office buildings and car parks.

County Hall was built in 1963

