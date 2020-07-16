Image caption Dadyal remains open while the investigation continues

A man has died after ordering a meal from a takeaway, with police and the local council's food safety team investigating.

The 23-year-old died at a house in the Jesmond area of Newcastle having earlier ordered food from the Dadyal Restaurant in nearby Shieldfield.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Restaurant owner Gulfam Ulhaq said staff were "in shock" after being told one of their customers had died.

Northumbria Police said inquiries were "ongoing" and no action had been taken against Dadyal, which sells Asian cuisine and pizzas.

Newcastle City Council's food safety team is "supporting" the force's investigation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Ulhaq said: "I was really shocked when police told me he had passed away and that he was only 23 years old. It is very, very sad. We are all in shock."

He added the order in question was placed online via Deliveroo and said the website contained "very clear" information regarding allergens and food hygiene.

Dadyal has since been removed from Deliveroo and Just Eat's websites, though the takeaway is still open.

It has a food hygiene rating of three, or "generally satisfactory", according to the latest report from the Food Standards Agency following an inspection in March 2019.

