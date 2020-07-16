Image copyright Google Image caption John Dobson Street in Newcastle brought in £5,960 a day in bus lane fines

A bus lane with the most lucrative enforcement camera in England has been deemed inadequate, despite complying with transport rules.

Nearly £6,000 a day was generated from penalty charges on Newcastle's John Dobson Street for the council in 2016.

The Traffic Penalty Tribunal upheld a ruling that found signage did not give people enough warning of restrictions.

The council said it had not yet decided whether to appeal. The Department for Transport (DfT) has been contacted.

The figures were revealed after an investigation by BBC England found almost 4,000 motorists a day were being fined for driving in bus lanes across the country, raising an estimated £31m between 2015-16.

In Newcastle, almost 92,000 drivers were caught on the northbound side of the city centre road between the camera being installed in February 2016 and shut off in June 2017.

Fines from the bus camera totalled £1.5m from February to October 2016 alone.

Drivers had complained warning signs were not good enough.

In 2017 the Traffic Penalty Tribunal (TPT) said a motorist was entitled to know what lies ahead of them before entering the road.

It found that the northbound signage was inadequate but that the council "substantially complies" with Department for Transport rules.

Fines 'unfairly paid'

The council demanded a review to get clarity on exactly what was wrong with the signage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Fines for drivers improperly using the bus lane have been suspended ever since.

Campaigner David Crawford-Emery was one of five drivers who originally took their cases to the tribunal. He had his fine overturned.

He said: "I think that this opens up the possibility now, that the council will have to refund thousands of fines that have been unfairly paid out."

Newcastle City Council said it had not yet decided what changes would be made or whether drivers who were fined previously will be refunded.

Councillor Arlene Ainsley, cabinet member for transport, accused the tribunal of "a total disregard for the city and those drivers affected" by taking three years to issue a ruling.

"We would absolutely refute any suggestion that the council has been negligent or has misled drivers in any way, particularly as the measures we put in place were compliant with the government guidelines," she added.

Ms Ainsley insisted bus lanes were "not there to make money for the council" helped keep public transport services running on time.

Enforcement on the southbound bus lane will continue.

The fine for driving in a bus lane is £60 but can be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

The TPT and DFT have been contacted for a comment.

