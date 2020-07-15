Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Karl Molyneaux admitted attempted murder

A jealous man who cut his partner's throat has been jailed for 13-and-a-half-years.

Karl Molyneaux, 53, repeatedly stabbed his partner at her South Shields home on 11 March while her two teenage children were in the house.

Prosecutors told Newcastle Crown Court it was "by good fortune rather than design" that the wounds were not fatal.

Molyneaux, of Eglesfield Road, South Shields, admitted attempted murder.

The court heard the pair had been friends for 10 years and started a relationship in December.

Prosecutor Nick Dry said Molyneaux, who was going through a divorce, was keen to progress the new relationship and proposed several times while also regularly visiting the woman's home.

He quickly became jealous of her friendship with an ex-partner and was "controlling and possessive", Mr Dry said.

After arguments, he would send gifts to apologise and claim he would change, but the cycle quickly resumed.

On 11 March, the victim planned to spend the evening with her daughter but Molyneaux ignored her request to stay away, the court heard.

After an argument in the kitchen at about 20:00 BST, Molyneaux picked up a knife and stabbed her nine times in the face, neck and arm before fleeing to a nearby petrol station to call the police.

He told officers his "feelings had been hurt" and he wanted her to "feel a bit of what I was feeling".

The woman suffered multiple wounds including an 8cm (3in) long slash across her throat and 15cm (6in) deep wound in her arm.

His victim told the court the attack has "affected her whole life" and she had moved out of her family home to try to escape the memories.

She said the scars on her throat still caused "constant pain" and it "feels like I am being stabbed all over again". She has restricted movement in her arm and neck.

She also said she "feels guilty" for her children's experience, adding: "It kills me thinking about my son crying while holding me after the attack."

Robin Patton, defending, said Molyneaux, who worked in the army and RAF before becoming a care home assessor for South Tyneside Council, showed "genuine remorse and shame" for what he has done.

He said Molyneaux suffered PTSD from military tours of Ireland and Bosnia and was suffering depression and anxiety after the collapse of his marriage.

His Honour Judge Paul Sloan QC said the attack was an "horrific and angry response" to rejection.

An indefinite restraining order was also made banning Molyneaux from contacting the victim or her children.

