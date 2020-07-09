Image caption Almost 200 past and present staff have criticised bosses of the Tyneside Cinema for failing to deal with claims of abuse

Three women who worked at a cinema in Newcastle have told the BBC how they were "harassed" by senior management.

Tyneside Cinema launched a review after claims of harassment and sexual abuse said to have taken place over a number of years surfaced on social media.

Almost 200 former and current employees have signed a letter urging management to take action.

Lucy Armstrong, chair of Tyneside Cinema Trust, said they were "deeply saddened".

The claims span a number of years and involve different men.

One woman told the BBC Inside Out programme that a manager "lunged across the table" and attempted to kiss her.

She said: "He was behaving inappropriately with a colleague... using sexual innuendo and belittling.

"We wanted it stopped and it wasn't... I feel sick about that."

'Not acceptable'

Another said: "I had to take a manager aside and say 'stop slapping me on the [bottom]'. He was shocked, he didn't think it was inappropriate."

A third said: "I often saw people distressed or struggling. The primary tactic to deal with conflict was to bury it or silence people."

Lucy Armstrong, chair of the Tyneside Cinema Trust said: "We are deeply saddened at the Tyneside to hear that staff have got concerns and are clearly hurting as a result of what they feel is bullying and sexual harassment - it's not acceptable.

"There's been a sense of frustration or a lack of confidence in staff to raise issues either with senior management or the trustees and that saddens me and that's why we've commissioned an independent review.

"We have set a target of being able to share the outcomes and start action within six to eight weeks."

You can see more on this story on Inside Out on BBC One in the North East and Cumbria at 19:30 BST on 9 July and afterwards on the iPlayer.