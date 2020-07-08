Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Michael Knowles was jailed for four years after admitting robbery and possession of a bladed weapon

An armed robber who was fleeing with a stolen shop till was taken down by a "community hero", police have said.

Michael Knowles was detained by a member of the public after stealing the till at knifepoint from a newsagents in Birtley, County Durham.

Police said the robbery was "terrifying" for the shop keeper and praised the "brave good Samaritan".

Knowles, 37, who admitted robbery, was jailed for four years by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

The defendant, of Abbotside Close, Consett, pulled out a knife in the shop on New South Terrace, on the morning of 25 May.

The shop's CCTV showed Knowles brandishing the knife at a staff member before pulling the till, which contained £300, from the counter top.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Knowles was caught on CCTV brandishing a knife in the shop

But a 38-year-old man, who has not been named, spotted Knowles running away with the till in his arms and gave chase in his car before detaining him in a park until police arrived.

Ch Insp Chris Grice said: "Knowles was armed with a knife but this man still put his own safety at risk to detain this thoughtless thief in a nearby park.

"He demonstrated exceptional bravery and because of his actions Michael Knowles is now serving a four year sentence behind bars.

"This case is a fantastic example of the community spirit we have in our region and this brave witness is most definitely a community hero."

Knowles, who also admitted possession of a bladed article, was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.