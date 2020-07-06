A woman has died in a car fire in County Durham.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle in flames on the A690, at the junction of Willington High Street and Stony Bank, shortly before 13:45 BST.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and found the body of the driver inside the car. There were no passengers.

Forensic investigators have been examining the scene and the police and fire service are trying to discover what happened.

Ch Insp Graham Milne, of Durham Constabulary, said: "We would like to express our sympathies to the family of the woman involved in what has been a tragic incident."

Any witnesses have been asked to contact Durham Constabulary.