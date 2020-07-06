Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andrew Mather was found dead at his home in Aintree Road

A man has denied murdering a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a house in Sunderland.

Andrew Mather was pronounced dead by paramedics called to his home in Aintree Road on 3 June.

Wayne Miller pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared before Newcastle Crown Court via videolink from HMP Durham.

The judge gave the 32-year-old, of Dene Street, Sunderland, a provisional trial date of 2 December.