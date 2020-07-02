Image caption Remains of the circles can be seen in Old Eldon Square

Circles designed to help shoppers and sunbathers in Newcastle city centre stay socially distanced have been worn or washed away after less than a month.

They were painted on popular patches of grass, including Old Eldon Square and around St Thomas' Church, to help people stay two metres apart.

It was done in advance of the city becoming busier as shops reopened and people came out to enjoy sunny weather.

The city council has said it will be repainting them.

Image caption Rings were painted on popular patches of grass, including at Old Eldon Square

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that the authority had also issued an update on its continuing redesign of the city's streets as lockdown eases.

Plans for a transformation of Grey Street, which was due to begin at the end of June, are still being finalised.

This was deemed less of a priority than busy shopping areas due to the fact that it is heavily populated with bars and restaurants, all of which have been unable to open until this weekend.

Venues are now being encouraged to apply for new or extended pavement cafe areas so they can serve more customers while still social distancing.

A spokesperson for Newcastle City Council said: "We are continuing to discuss plans for Grey Street with partners, including local businesses, and we hope to be able to finalise these soon."