Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption PC Chris Baldwin said Damian Hall and another man saved the woman's life

Two men who rescued a woman from the River Tyne have been praised for their actions.

Damian Hall dropped 30ft (9m) from the quayside to a boat to pull the woman to safety near the Millennium Bridge, between Newcastle and Gateshead, on 12 June.

Another man, known only as Victor, also came to her aid.

Northumbria Police praised both men for saving the life of a "vulnerable woman in great need of support".

Mr Hall, 52, from Seghill near Newcastle, was walking his spaniel Eric along the Quayside when he saw the woman go into the water.

"I knew I had to help. There was a ladder running down the dockside nearby but the top half had been boarded up and padlocked shut. So I just jumped," he said.

"I didn't know the other man but he was a great help and stayed really calm. We managed to get the woman out of the water and she was really cold and distressed.

"Then she was taken away by the rescue boat - I really hope she is OK."

PC Chris Baldwin, who responded to the call, said: "Sadly, the police are often the first point of contact for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

"However, these two men were able to intervene before we arrived at the scene and their actions have ultimately helped save the life of a woman who was in a very vulnerable state and in great need of support.

"Thanks to them, she is now able to get access to the help and support she needs - they have made such a difference and I can't thank them enough."

For mental health help, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit the website.

