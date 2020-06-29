Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People were seen jumping into the River Tyne from the Swing Bridge (front) over the weekend

Authorities are warning people to follow lockdown rules after "mindless idiots" jumped off a bridge and others gathered in crowds drinking.

Newcastle City Council said it shut down two bars and issued warnings to drinkers on the quayside over the weekend.

Some people "risked death" by jumping from the Swing Bridge into the River Tyne, a spokesman said.

Northumbria Police said the people were "incredibly irresponsible".

John-Paul Stephenson, the council's cabinet member for environment and regulatory services, said the Tyne was "a big river, with strong currents that can overwhelm even the strongest of swimmers".

"We know there is a pent-up desire to get back to normal, to see and socialise with friends and family, and to enjoy the hospitality that Newcastle is renowned for, yet it is possible to do that without being a mindless idiot," he said.

"Drinking too much or putting yourself and others at risk by failing to social distance is one thing but throwing yourself into the Tyne - as we have seen some individuals do over the weekend - is just madness."

Sgt Suzanne Crossley, from Northumbria Police's Marine Unit, said even when water looks calm, there could be strong currents or hidden objects below the surface.

"Our officers are facing significant demand during recent months and this kind of behaviour is incredibly irresponsible," she said.

Ian Warne, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, also warned of cold water shock which "seriously affects your breathing, heart rate and muscles".

