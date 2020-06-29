Image copyright Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Servcice Image caption Seven people were rescued by fire crew

A fire at a care home from which seven residents had to be rescued was a "challenging incident".

The blaze broke out on the roof of Croft Residential Care Home on Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, on Friday, and spread quickly.

Although most residents had been able to leave prior to the fire service arriving, seven were still inside and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Six people were taken to hospital, although none were seriously hurt.

A joint investigation between Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police concluded it started accidentally.

Image copyright Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue SErvic Image caption The fire started on the roof of the building

Richie Rickaby, from the fire service, said the flames had spread very quickly due to the warm, dry conditions.

"This was an extremely challenging incident and I'd like to thank every firefighter involved in bringing it to a safe conclusion.

"Without their bravery, skill and professionalism, we could have seen multiple fatalities."