Before moving in, Joanna spent every weekend sleeping over at her great-gran's

A teenager who moved in with her 90-year-old great-gran to look after her during the coronavirus lockdown has said she "wouldn't change a second".

Fifteen-year-old Joanna Murray, of Marsden, South Shields, has been living with Mary Murray since March.

Reflecting on the last 100 days, Joanna said she had not realised initially she would be spending so long away from her parents and siblings.

However, she now worries about how she will adapt when life returns to normal.

Schoolwork 'stress'

"At first I thought 'Oh, I can't see my mam'. When I'm at home I'm hardly in the house. Now it's the other way round and I'm ready to be here for as long as it takes," Joanna said.

"But I'm worried what gran's reaction will be when I leave her. That's the biggest issue. It will be hard to leave and I'm worried she will be lonely.

"She always had company [with family visiting before the outbreak], but it won't be the same as it's been."

After carers have visited each day to provide meals and medication for Mary, she and Joanna spend time gardening and watching television.

There is one thing, though, Mary is particularly looking forward to as restrictions are eased.

"She says every day she can't wait to get her hair done! She used to get it done every week and she's been counting down the days till someone comes to do it."

'Massive help'

Although the lockdown period has proved enjoyable and strengthened the bond with her great-gran, Joanna admits that she has had difficulties with schoolwork as a result of not being able to attend lessons.

"That's something I've been struggling with. It stresses me out. In school I get quite a lot of support," she said.

"My gran doesn't have wi-fi so they've sent me booklets, but being at school and being at home are totally different.

"Trying to do it on my own has been difficult."

Joanna's mother, Diane, said the youngster's efforts have been "a massive help".

"We all miss her, but she's coping really well and doing jobs that her gran couldn't have managed herself. It looks like the situation could continue for quite a while longer so we're prepared for that.

"When it does come to an end, she might just come home for one night at a time initially so they don't separate suddenly."

