Five more people have been arrested after confrontations during protests in Newcastle on Saturday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning Northumbria Police took men aged 39, 42, 44, 51 and 55 into custody on suspicion of violent disorder.

Fourteen other people arrested after unrest between counter protesters and a Black Lives Matter demonstration have been released while inquiries continue.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Hall said further arrests were expected.

"At any future protest we will have officers on the ground looking to identify anyone involved in last week's disorder," he said.

"The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy which the police uphold and facilitate.

"However, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime."

As part of Operation Travis officers are looking through CCTV and body-worn camera footage.

Northumbria Police is also appealing for anyone with images or footage from the day to contact the force.

It has separately released the pictures of five men it believes may be able to help with its investigation.

