Image copyright PA Media Image caption The event raises an estimated £25m for charities

The Great North Run has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 55,000 runners were due to take part in the half-marathon on 12 September, in what would have been its 40th year.

Organisers said they had not taken the decision lightly and had tried to find a way to hold the run, from Newcastle to South Shields, while observing social distancing.

Runners are eligible for refunds or can transfer their entry to next year.

The Junior and Mini Great North Run and the Great North 5km, which usually take place on the Saturday before the Great North Run, have also been cancelled.

Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, said: "We haven't taken the decision lightly.

"Over the past few months we worked hard to try and find a way to stage the Great North Run while observing social distancing rules, and most importantly, not impacting on our local NHS.

"However, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it's not going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty, and so we have concluded that the best course of action is to cancel."