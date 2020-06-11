Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nissan said demand for its vehicles has dropped

Nearly 250 temporary workers at Nissan's plant in north-east England will not have their contracts extended, the car firm has announced.

Production resumed earlier this month at the factory in Washington, Sunderland, but the car maker said demand for its vehicles was low.

It said it was adjusting production "to meet market demands".

"Given current business conditions in Europe we are facing a period of reduced volumes," it added.

About 7,000 people work at the plant, which is the UK's biggest car factory.

Most employees were furloughed for several weeks after production was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The plant makes the Qashqai, Juke and electric LEAF models.

Last month the firm said it would keep the factory open in the long term but close another of its operations in Barcelona.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.