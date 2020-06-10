Image caption Old Eldon Square will be one of the areas marked out

Social distancing circles are being marked out in parks in Newcastle's city centre ahead of workers and shoppers heading back into the city centre.

The council said the rings were a way of helping people stay 2m apart while relaxing during the summer.

Popular spots include Old Eldon Square and the green outside Newcastle Civic Centre and St Thomas' Church.

However, people are warned that even though more shops will be open from Monday few public toilets would be.

Council bosses have also confirmed there will be a one-way walking route around Northumberland Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, with while teams of marshals deployed to make sure it is used correctly.

Councillor Arlene Ainsley, cabinet member for transport and air quality, said: "We remind people that although shops are starting to open it is certainly not business as usual and the city centre will be a very different place for the time being.

"We urge people to use your local shops whenever possible and only make journeys into Newcastle if you really need to so that we can avoid areas becoming too crowded and ensure we continue to limit the spread of the virus."