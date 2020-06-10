Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mark Riddell was jailed for 12 weeks

A homeowner who chased and caught a burglar has been praised by police after the raider was jailed.

The owner caught Mark Riddell trying to break into his Sunderland on Sunday afternoon, Northumbria Police said.

Riddell ran off, but the Brunton Terrace homeowner caught him until held him until police arrived.

Riddell, 39 of Felstead Square in Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court and was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting burglary.

Det Sgt Chris Raper-Smith said: "The victim in this case should be very proud of his actions and I would like to thank him personally.

"Despite the shock of seeing somebody attempting to break into his home, he was able to react quickly and kept his cool - before chasing after a suspect and detaining him until police arrived at the scene.

"While we would not actively encourage members of the public to do anything that puts them in harm's way, it is important to praise this particular victim - by reacting quickly and passing on timely information to police, he helped us detain a burglar who has now been sent to prison."

Riddell also admitted possession of a class C drug.

