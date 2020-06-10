A video of a man making racial slurs sparked a hate crime investigation.

The clip, viewed more than 500,000 times, showed the man lying next to a woman and referring to himself as "rich, white and privileged".

He goes on to and make derogatory comments about people from a variety of ethnic backgrounds.

Northumbria Police investigated the video and cautioned two people who "attended a police station and... apologised for their actions".

The force said the language used was "completely unacceptable" and it was treated as a hate crime.

It is believed the man featured in the clip, which caused outrage when it was shared on Twitter on Monday, was a personal trainer who has since been sacked from his place of work.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The type of language used in the video is completely unacceptable and we have made that clear to these two individuals.

"Both individuals apologised for their behaviour and were remorseful over the impact of their actions, they have both been issued with police cautions.

"We would encourage anyone who becomes aware of this type of behaviour to contact police and we will treat it as a hate crime."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.