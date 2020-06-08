Image copyright Google Image caption The woman and her baby were on Carr Hill Road in Gateshead when they were spat at

Seven teenagers are being sought after a mother and her seven-week-old son were spat at.

Police said spitting at any time was "disgusting" but during the coronavirus outbreak it was "incredibly dangerous".

The woman, 28, and her baby were on Carr Hill Road in Gateshead on Friday when they were approached by the teenagers asking for a cigarette.

When the woman refused, one of the teenagers spat at her and their saliva landed on the child's pushchair cover.

It happened at about 16:00 BST. Northumbria Police said the woman was very shaken but was otherwise uninjured.

PC Mark Allan said: "This is a despicable offence that has left a mother and her young child terrified and traumatized.

"It is an unprovoked attack by a stranger. Spitting at someone is disgusting at the best of times but to do so during the Coronavirus pandemic is appalling and incredibly dangerous.

"We have offered the mother some support but our investigation is focused on identifying those involved so we can take the appropriate action."

The group is described as a tall girl wearing a black PVC coat and another girl who had purple hair that she wore in a bun.

There were also three male teenagers, one of whom was described as wearing a grey jumper and two others who were described as small.

The only detail given about the seventh member of the group was that they had been wearing orange.

