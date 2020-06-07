Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Andrew Mather's family were being supported by officers

A man has been charged murdering a 48-year-old who was found dead in a house in Sunderland.

The body of Andrew Mather was found in Aintree Road, on 3 June.

Wayne Miller, 32, of Dene Street, Sunderland, has been charged with his murder and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two women, aged 38 and 18, and a 45-year-old man, who were all arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Mather's body was discovered in a house on Aintree Road, Sunderland

