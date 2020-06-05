Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newcastle parents will not face fines if they do not send their children to school on Monday

The majority of primary schools in Newcastle will welcome back some children from Monday.

Council bosses said most of the city's primary schools should be open to at least one year group.

The government allowed schools in England to reopen to nursery, reception, Year one and Year six children from 1 June.

However, Newcastle City Council had said it would not do so until it deemed it safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Older children, such as those in Year six, are expected to return first rather than all the age groups specified by the government, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Parents and carers will be contacted by their children's schools to confirm arrangements.

The council has reiterated that parents are under no obligation to send youngsters back to school if they do not feel comfortable doing so and will not be fined if their children are kept at home.

Every school in Newcastle has been issued with a pack of personal protective equipment (PPE), which will be used if pupils develop virus symptoms and need care while they are waiting to be taken home.

Masks and eye coverings will not be worn by teachers during lessons.

Secondary school pupils across England are due to return on 15 June.

