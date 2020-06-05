Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police had reports of dolphins being harassed at Berwick and Whitley Bay

Police are urging seafarers to look out for marine animals after dolphins were harassed by people on jet skies.

Northumbria Police said they had two incidents of riders getting too close to dolphins in Berwick and Whitley Bay last weekend.

The riders were not deemed to be malicious but have been given "words of advice", a spokesman said.

PC Paul Cullen said human interaction can have "devastating effects on some wildlife".

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Northumbria Police said it is illegal to harass marine mammals

"We know how excited people are to see the dolphins but sadly this is becoming a common problem on our waters with incidents like this being reported to us every year," the marine unit officer said.

"I would like to encourage jet skiers and watercraft users to think carefully about how they behave while out on the water.

"The most important thing to remember is if you do see dolphins, place your engines in neutral until they have moved away from you - and please, never get closer than 100m to them."

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption PC Paul Cullen said humans can have devastating effects on marine wildlife

PC Cullen said it would only take a "handful of instances" to frighten mammals which could see them "leave our waters in search of somewhere safer".

"It is illegal to harass, feed, chase and touch marine mammals in the wild and while we always urge water users to be vigilant and respectful, I would like to stress that you can be prosecuted for these offences," PC Cullen said.

