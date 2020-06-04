A body found in woodland is believed to be that of a man missing since January, and police say they are treating his death as "suspicious".

The body was discovered in Peterlee, County Durham, by two members of the public and officers think it is that of Gordon Marriott.

The 51-year-old lived in nearby Horden.

DNA tests are being conducted to confirm the identity of the body, which was found last Friday close to the cricket pavilion at Peterlee Dene.

Durham Police described Mr Marriott as having a "chaotic lifestyle".

Det Ch Supt Adrian Green said: "Nobody deserves to die in such sad circumstances.

"While Mr Marriott may have lived a chaotic lifestyle, he has a family who care for him and need to understand what has happened to him.

"This will help them bring to a close the last six months of worry and concern."

