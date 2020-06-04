Police praise woman who wrestled hammer burglar

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Brian Taylor was jailed for nine years and nine months

A woman who wrestled a hammer-wielding burglar who had burst into her home has been praised by police.

Brian Taylor threatened to stab the 64-year-old woman during a tussle at her home in Winlaton, Gateshead.

After fleeing empty-handed, Taylor, 28, burgled the nearby home of a 74-year-old woman.

He was jailed for nine years and nine months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting two charges of burglary and possessing a weapon.

Northumbria Police said Taylor, of Springwell Close, Winlaton, armed himself with a hammer and sneaked in through the back door of the first house just after 08:00 GMT on 22 February.

The homeowner, who was related to Taylor, confronted him and, fearing she was about to be struck, leapt forwards and tried to grab the hammer.

In the second raid, he made off undisturbed with some medication.

'Utterly disgusting'

During the sentencing, a statement from Taylor's first victim said she feared he would attack her and "leave me for dead".

She said: "The way he behaved was utterly disgusting. His actions were completely motivated by greed alone.

"It will take me a long time to get over what happened."

Det Con Gareth Welsh, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a violent and cowardly attack on two women in their own homes.

"His first victim was actually an extended member of his family, which in many ways makes his offending even more despicable.

"Her actions that morning were incredibly brave and I have nothing but praise and admiration for the way in which she fought off Taylor."

