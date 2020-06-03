Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joshua Molloy died at the scene of the crash

A motorist has denied murdering a man in a crash.

Joshua Molloy, 28, died on Newbiggin Lane in Newcastle, at about 06:00 BST on 3 May.

Mihai Dinisoae, 32, pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Molloy and to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another man, but admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Dinisoae, of Baldwin Avenue, was remanded in custody at Newcastle Crown Court with a trial due in November.

