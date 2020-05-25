Image copyright Mark Wetherall Image caption Sonny says he "loves dressing up because you can pretend to be someone else"

A boy has pledged to run 1km a day in the 10 days before his tenth birthday wearing fancy dress to raise money for charity.

Sonny Wetherall has been dressing as characters from a David Walliams book to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance to honour its "amazing work".

He set an initial target of £100, and with one day still to go the total is more than £2,000.

David Walliams has donated, and in a tweet urged people to support Sonny.

Skip Twitter post by @davidwalliams This is Sonny. On the 26th of May he’s going to be 10 and every day until then he’s running 10 laps (1km) of his garden dressed as one of the characters from my books! He’s raising money for @GNairambulance, if you can please support him here https://t.co/QSU09RGUsk pic.twitter.com/tEgSifN5Yi — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 18, 2020 Report

The daily run, in the garden of the family home in Low Fell, Gateshead, is split into 100 x 10 metre lengths.

Image copyright Mark Wetherall Image caption Mark Wetherall said that even though he was Sonny's father, he found the Burt the Burger Man outfit "repulsive"

Sonny said: "I wanted to do something for charity but I didn't want it to be plain and simple - I wanted it to be fun and exciting so I had something to look forward to.

"On a walk with my family we were thinking about ideas and I put two fun things together: running and dressing up.

"I love dressing up because you can pretend you are someone else and I love David Walliams books."

Image copyright Mark Wetherall Image caption Sonny is running 100 10 metre lengths daily in the garden of his Gateshead home

He chose the Great North Air Ambulance after seeing on its website how fundraising was being affected by Covid-19, and they were doing "amazing work ... still saving lives in these horrible times".

Image copyright Mark Wetherall Image caption Sonny donned a wig for the Gangsta Granny character

