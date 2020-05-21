Image copyright Beth Trenerry Image caption Luna Trenerry ended her 21-day photo challenge by pretending to be a doctor

A three-year-old girl has raised £8,400 for a Down's Syndrome charity by pretending to be an adult.

Luna Trenerry has been enjoying life as a grown-up in a series of pictures taken by her mother Beth over the past 21 days.

Her final shoot saw Luna posing as a doctor and giving her parents a check-up, while other scenarios have included haircuts and driving lessons.

The funds have been raised for Newton Aycliffe-based Together 21.

Image copyright Beth Trenerry Image caption On Day 10 Luna pretended to party with some fake alcoholic drinks, while on day 11 she posed for some mock-hangover recovery pictures

Mrs Trenrery, a florist from Consett, County Durham, said: "Luna has enjoyed it, she's happy to get dressed up and loves to do things she's not usually allowed like any child."

Other families have also been completing their own 21-day challenges to raise funds for the group, which supports families of children with Down's Syndrome.

Image copyright Beth Trenerry Image caption Luna has also sampled life behind the wheel and trimming her parents' locks

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.