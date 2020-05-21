Coronavirus: Girl's grown up lockdown challenge raises £8k
A three-year-old girl has raised £8,400 for a Down's Syndrome charity by pretending to be an adult.
Luna Trenerry has been enjoying life as a grown-up in a series of pictures taken by her mother Beth over the past 21 days.
Her final shoot saw Luna posing as a doctor and giving her parents a check-up, while other scenarios have included haircuts and driving lessons.
The funds have been raised for Newton Aycliffe-based Together 21.
Mrs Trenrery, a florist from Consett, County Durham, said: "Luna has enjoyed it, she's happy to get dressed up and loves to do things she's not usually allowed like any child."
Other families have also been completing their own 21-day challenges to raise funds for the group, which supports families of children with Down's Syndrome.
