Image copyright Michael Knott Image caption Michael Knott lost his wife Amanda to cancer three years ago and never takes his wedding ring off

A widower who lost his wedding ring while on a bike ride the day before the anniversary of his wife's death has said he is "gutted".

Teacher Michael Knott has not taken the ring off since his wife Amanda, 39, died from cancer on 17 May 2017.

Mr Knott, from Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, and his friends at Rockcliff Rugby Club have been retracing his route to search for it.

He said he was "blown away" by his friends' efforts to help.

Mr Knott went on his lockdown bike ride on 16 May from his home to Monkseaton, along the Shiremoor Bypass across to Holystone and through the Rising Sun Country Park before heading down to Wallsend and the Royal Quays.

From there he cycled back to Whitley Bay via Tynemouth.

'Particularly upsetting'

Mr Knott said: "It was three years ago that weekend that my wife died of cancer.

"The time of losing it is particularly upsetting, because it's got a lot of sentimental value.

"I'm gutted and frustrated with myself - but I'm blown away by my teammates' efforts to try and find it."

If anyone finds the ring they are asked to contact Rockcliff Rugby Club on their social media pages.