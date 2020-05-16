Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Brandon Lee died on Tuesday

Two men have been charged with murdering a 24-year-old in South Shields.

Brandon Lee was found at a property in Victoria Road at 04:00 BST on Tuesday, with "injuries consistent with a bladed article".

Mr Lee, of Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, died a short time later.

Ross Miller, 23, of Victoria Road, and Garry Miller, 25, of Beach Road, South Shields, are due to appear before magistrates' in Newcastle later.