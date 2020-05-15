Image caption All North East councils have urged people to limit their travel plans despite the easing of lockdown

Relaxed lockdown rules allowing people to travel for exercise have met with a mixed response from coastal residents in the North East.

The prime minister said on Sunday that people could now drive wherever they wanted, including to sunbathe.

Lucy Newcombe, who lives in Whitley Bay, said lots of day trippers would make it hard for locals to exercise.

However Elizabeth Ross, of Tynemouth, said she was "delighted" others could now enjoy the coast.

North Tyneside Council closed its coastal car parks in March after crowds of people flocked to beauty spots.

It has now reopened car parks in Tynemouth, Whitley Bay, and North Shields, with charging starting again from next week.

Northumberland County Council said it was adopting a phased approach to reopening its beauty spots - Druridge Bay and Bolam Lake are open, but many coastal car parks remain shut.

Image caption Locals in Tynemouth fear day-trippers may clog up areas where they exercise

Ms Newcombe said: "There's loads of people that feel we can't safely exercise in our own area like the beach and prom as people will now flock back to the coast.

"No one wants to prevent people from enjoying the area, but it makes it hard for proper locals to social distance."

Tynemouth ward councillor Lewis Bartoli, said the council was right to re-open car parks, but called on people to use common sense, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'What better place?'

Ms Ross said: "I live 100m from Longsands and have been able to walk on the beach and cycle along the coast path.

"I am delighted to see others, who may not have been as fortunate as us, now being able to drive to the coast to take advantage of our coastline.

"It is essential, in these times, for people to boost their immune systems with exposure to vitamin D, and what better place to do it than a walk along the front or a picnic on the beach where it is is easy to stay 2m apart."

Image caption Druridge Bay country park is open along with three others in Northumberland

