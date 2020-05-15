Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption John Dees pleaded guilty to attempted murder

A man who shot someone in a "bustling" street during the day and left him for dead has been jailed.

John Dees fired at the man, with whom he had been involved in a dispute, with a sawn-off shotgun on Blue House Lane, Washington, Tyne and Wear, in October.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to 21 years by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Dees also admitted criminal damage in relation to a police cell.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The victim was shot at point-blank range

A Northumbria Police spokesman said it was a "terrifying and pre-meditated shooting committed in broad daylight on a bustling Washington street", and it was "nothing short of a miracle" the victim survived.