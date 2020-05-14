Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mark Wright was jailed after admitting the attack

A man who claimed he had coronavirus and coughed in a police officer's face has been jailed for six months.

Body-camera footage showed 23-year-old Mark Wright being arrested on Tuesday in Newcastle city centre.

Two officers were on patrol in Blackett Street when they spotted Wright being abusive to a woman.

They asked him to calm down and leave the area, and when one of the PCs asked him if he had coronavirus, Wright replied "yes" and coughed in his face.

He then admitted he had lied.

Wright, of Bath Lane, Newcastle, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker before North Tyneside magistrates on Wednesday.

After the hearing, Insp Karen Madge said: "He should not have been in the city centre and it was absolutely right that he was placed under arrest when he refused to go home.

"For him to then cough in the face of one of our officers is despicable and completely unprovoked so I welcome the custodial sentence handed down by magistrates."

