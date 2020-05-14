Image copyright Euan Lynn Image caption Euan spent nearly two hours recreating the station on the new the Nintendo Switch game

A man who was "missing" his daily commute on the Tyne and Wear Metro has recreated one of the stations on Animal Crossing.

Furloughed artist Euan Lynn from Whitley Bay, has been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons during lockdown.

The 26-year-old expanded his virtual house to include a basement, which he turned into a Metro station.

His recreation of Newcastle's Monument station has authentic signage and tracks.

Image copyright Euan Lynn Image caption His recreation of the station also includes some seats and vending machines

"I had to draw each component, and then work out how to make it work within the limitations of the game," he said.

"Probably the hardest part was reproducing the Metro's iconic Calvert font within such tight limitations."

Animal Crossing, which sees your character live out a simple life on a desert island, was released by Nintendo in March.

Image copyright Euan Lynn Image caption The station has panelled walls and a tiled floor, some seats and vending machines

Euan tweeted that he was "missing" the Metro during lockdown - regularly using it to travel to Newcastle for work and for band practice.

He said: "I'm just very glad people seem to be so taken with it.

"I have a great interest in the design of these everyday things and places that we use and take for granted, so I think such strange times as these are a good opportunity to reflect on these things - like the design of a Metro station."

Euan has not recreated anything else from the region, although his island is named St Mary's and includes a lighthouse.

Image copyright Euan Lynn Image caption Euan's island is named St Mary's and includes a lighthouse - just like the one in Whitley Bay

