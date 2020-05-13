Image caption All North East councils have urged people to limit their travel plans despite the easing of lockdown

North East councils have responded to the easing of lockdown in England by reopening some parks but still urge visitors to respect social distancing.

The move follows the Prime Minister's announcement on Sunday that unlimited time could be spent outside exercising.

Northumberland's four country parks have reopened and Gateshead Council said the car park at Watergate Forest Park was also open.

However, all councils have urged visitors to try to limit travel plans.

Image caption Druridge Bay country park is open along with three others in Northumberland

Gateshead Council said that while it had reopened the forest park car park, car parks in other beauty spots across the borough would remain closed.

North Tyneside Council said it had reopened its coastal and beauty spot car parks but it warned people to keep to social distancing.

'Only essential journeys'

Sunderland Council has not yet reopened seafront car parks and said it was still reviewing new guidance.

Northumberland County Council said it was adopting a phased approach by reopening Druridge Bay, Bolam Lake, Plessey Woods and Tyne Riverside country parks.

However, it confirmed its coastal car parks including at Spittal, and Bamburgh would remain closed.

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Image caption The car park at Bamburgh will remain shut along with all other coastal car parks in Northumberland, the council said

Boris Johnson said easing the lockdown meant people could go to parks and beaches to sunbathe, have a picnic or go fishing with no restrictions on how far they go.

Councillor Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "We are currently undertaking further detailed risk assessments to understand how our car parks across the county can safely be opened, in order to apply social distancing and avoid further spread of the virus.

"We ask people to continue to make only essential journeys."

Northumberland Tourism's chairman David Hall, said that "until the virus is under control" he was asking visitors to stay away for the meantime.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.