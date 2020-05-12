Image copyright Family Handout Image caption David Cameron was pronounced dead in a residential street

No further action will be taken against a teenage boy following the death of a 47-year-old man in County Durham.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after David Cameron died following what police called an altercation in Consett on 5 December.

Durham Police has now submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which concluded that there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

As a result, the teenager has been released without charge.

A spokesman for the force said it had been "thorough in gathering all the available evidence".