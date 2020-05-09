Coronavirus: Girl, three, in photo challenge for Down's Syndrome charity
A three-year-old girl has been sampling adult life in lockdown in a series of cute photo shoots for charity.
Luna Trenerry has posed while putting on make-up, lifting weights and "working from home" for the 21-day challenge.
Mum Beth, a florist from Consett, County Durham, said Luna was loving her starring role.
The pair have so far raised more than £3,000 for Down's syndrome group Together 21.
Based in Newton Aycliffe, the charity has supported Luna and other children with the condition.
Ms Trenerry said donations were "essential to keep our group going" as it had lost a lot of funding due to the pandemic.
