Pictures of rainbows created to thank the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic have been amassed by archivists.
The rainbow has become a symbol of hope during the outbreak with people putting pictures in their windows to bring cheer to communities in lockdown.
Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums issued a public appeal for donations of pictures which will become a permanent part of the group's collections.
More than 40 have been submitted so far.
Images of rainbow creations from the boroughs of Newcastle, Gateshead, North and South Tyneside were offered to the history team.
Kylea Little, keeper of history at the archives, said: "We'll be collecting most the digital pictures and, when it's safe to do so, a selection of the actual rainbows from people who are keeping them for us, to become a permanent part of the museum collection."
"They will be used to tell the story of our collective experience to future generations," she added.
"Collecting objects and stories is an important part of our role especially in a time of crisis, to illustrate to those in the future what the people of Tyneside are living through now."