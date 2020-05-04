Image copyright Google Image caption The collision took plane on Newbiggin Lane, near the junction with Trevelyan Drive

Four people have been arrested after a crash in which a man died and another was seriously injured.

The men were on a motorbike in the Newbiggin Hall area of Newcastle when it is believed they were struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

One, aged 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, at 06:00 BST on Sunday.

Two men and two women were arrested in connection with the incident, with the women later released without charge.

Officers are still questioning the two men, both aged 32.

A 28-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital, and Northumbria Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.