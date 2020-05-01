Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The victim was knocked to the ground during the attack

A driver who deliberately knocked a man down on a busy street has been jailed for two years and one month.

The victim suffered severe hip bruising when he was hit by Daniel Walmsley's car and flung into a lamppost in Groat Market in Newcastle in July.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Walmsley, 29, of Leam Lane in Gateshead, had previously used his car as a weapon.

He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Judge Robert Spragg said it was "incredibly dangerous" and "fortunate" the victim was not seriously injured.

The court heard Walmsley was driving in traffic shortly before 21:00 BST on 20 July when a woman walking by with the victim threw something at his car.

Adam Birkby, defending Walmsley, said there was a "significant degree of provocation" from the victim and the woman, who tried to wrench the driver's door from the car and shattered the windscreen with her stiletto heel after Walmsley confronted her.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Daniel Walmsley has previously deliberately driven at people, Newcastle Crown Court heard

Prosecutor Alec Burns said neither the victim nor the woman wanted to proceed with the prosecution.

He told the court Walmsley had 24 convictions for 58 offences, including several incidents where he drove at people.

In 2015 he deliberately crashed into the back of his ex-partner's car and then drove at her when she got out, although she was able to get out of the way.

He has also received multiple driving bans in the past and was disqualified at the time of the Groat Market incident.

Judge Spragg also sentenced Walmsley for an affray in Washington, Sunderland, in April last year when he "cowardly" punched a man in the street and pushed a woman "half his size" into a shutter.

Walmsley was also banned from driving for five years and two months and will then have to pass an extended test.

