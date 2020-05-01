Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died after being assaulted on a Northumberland street.

The 34-year-old was attacked on Blyth's Crofton Street at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday and he died from his injuries in hospital the following day, Northumbria Police said.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers do not believe it was a "random attack" and said the men were all known to each other.

Three of them have been released on bail, while the other four remain in custody.

